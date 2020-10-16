Sen. Jill Schupp to Speak at Veterans Community Project Event in St. Louis

Senator Jill Schupp to Speak at Veterans Community Project Event in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, will speak this afternoon at the site dedication of a new Veterans Community Project tiny home community in St. Louis.

Senator Schupp, a member of the Missouri Veterans Commission and long-time mental health policy advocate, will discuss her support of the project to house homeless veterans using $2.5 million of Legislature-approved appropriations.

“This new community being developed by the Veterans Community Project will provide Missouri veterans a safe place to live with dignity and security as they transition out of homelessness,” Sen. Schupp said. “Far more than just a place to live, veterans will find a space for healing with resources to help them rebuild their lives. I am proud to support this project and am hopeful the Missouri Veterans Commission will approve the Legislature’s bipartisan appropriation for it.”

The Veterans Community Project site dedication ceremony is today, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and is located onsite on Aldine Ave. between north Spring Ave. and north Grand Ave.

Following the model of a similar tiny home community in Kansas City, the new project will be built on a now-vacant site in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis. The Veterans Community Project village will include as many as 50 tiny houses where veterans can live free of charge, as well as an outreach center to assist veterans in need of housing, food or employment services. The center will also help veterans access military services and benefits.

For more information on Sen. Schupp’s legislation, including her veteran suicide prevention legislation, which promotes the Buddy Check 22 program, visit her official Missouri Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov/schupp.