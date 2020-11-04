Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teenage Songwriter captures debut album "old school"

Lucy Lowis

Real songs, played by real musicians, no computer trickery here

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of computerized music production and computer generated instruments, Michigan teenage songwriter Lucy Lowis has captured an entire album of original materials without any computer assistance.

Her engineer noted "a lot of modern music ends up over processed and tweaked to the point where things can all begin sounding sterile, lifeless and sometimes all start to sound the same." He went on to offer "Some engineers want their output to be "perfect" where everything is auto tuned, auto aligned, and samples used to replace original "deficient" tones. The result can sometimes begin to sound lifeless." Lucy wanted to capture her songs in a natural way. Musicians playing together. Real performances by humans without auto-tune, no wave form editing, no time correction, etc. Seventh Cycle Soul, her debut album, was captured similar to recordings in the 60's and 70's where musicians played the songs together. The focus was on the song, musicians interacting and the energy. We intentionally did not use any computer in the process. This isn't to say great technology wasn't used. Modern microphones and pre-amps were used, as well as modern/vintage gear to capture the music. No automation of any sort was used during mixing. Real people using their ears, faders and fingers made all mix moves on an analog console. The result is very natural songs, captured and mixed in a way we hope will be refreshing to listeners.

The album, Seventh Cycle Soul, will be available on 12/1/2020. You can preview and pre-order it here. https://lucylowis.hearnow.com

The current single, You and Me, can be heard on your favorite streaming sites.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3PR1AOo8rpAgynktK2Hstp

Singles for Smile and Safe Haven have already been released, and the complete 13 song album 12/1/2020. Limited run of CD and LP's will be available.

Ted
Sound Builder, LLC
+1 269-409-1473
ted@soundbuilder.net

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


