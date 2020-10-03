Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teenage Singer Songwriter releases single ahead of debut album

Lucy recording her music

Lucy Lowis releases single from upcoming debut album, Seventh Cycle Soul

KALAMAZOO, MI, USA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upcoming Album Highlights New Talent

Kalamazoo, Michigan – October 3, 2020 – Lucy Lowis is a 16 year old singer songwriter from Michigan. Lucy is set to release her debut album “Seventh Cycle Soul,” following a series of singles ready for streaming.

“Seventh Soul Cycle” will feature 13 brand new songs that Lucy has penned. She sings about life, loss, escapism and simple joy. Her songwriting abilities feature a talent well beyond her young years. Lucy’s singles will be released on various streaming platforms as follows:
9/1/2020 “Smile”
10/1/20 “Safe Haven”
11/1/20 “You and Me”

Lucy was a finalist based on the strengt of her original songs for two consective years at The Fretboard Festival in Kalamazoo. Her demo recordings were featured in various fundraising efforts for Outcenter of SouthWest Michigan in 2018 and 2019 and her song Safe Haven was a theme for the events.

To listen to more of her music, or for interested parties to reach out to Lucy Lowis for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show can make contact via the information provided below.

For more music by Lucy Lowis, please visit:
https://www.lucylowis.com/

####
Contact:
Lucy Lowis
ted@soundbuilder.net

Links:
HearNow: https://lucylowis.hearnow.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3PR1AOo8rpAgynktK2Hstp?si=b5xAS1sVTdu9ONz5EmzDrg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucylowis/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucylowismusic
LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/Lucy+Lowis
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2-iLJKP65Q&list=UUoYiFzgRLLi1hTVrulSvoIw
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-613591168-789485598
Reverbnation: https://soundcloud.com/user-613591168-789485598

Ted Lowis
Sound Builder, LLC
+1 269-409-1473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

