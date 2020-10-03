Teenage Singer Songwriter releases single ahead of debut album
Lucy Lowis releases single from upcoming debut album, Seventh Cycle SoulKALAMAZOO, MI, USA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upcoming Album Highlights New Talent
Kalamazoo, Michigan – October 3, 2020 – Lucy Lowis is a 16 year old singer songwriter from Michigan. Lucy is set to release her debut album “Seventh Cycle Soul,” following a series of singles ready for streaming.
“Seventh Soul Cycle” will feature 13 brand new songs that Lucy has penned. She sings about life, loss, escapism and simple joy. Her songwriting abilities feature a talent well beyond her young years. Lucy’s singles will be released on various streaming platforms as follows:
9/1/2020 “Smile”
10/1/20 “Safe Haven”
11/1/20 “You and Me”
Lucy was a finalist based on the strengt of her original songs for two consective years at The Fretboard Festival in Kalamazoo. Her demo recordings were featured in various fundraising efforts for Outcenter of SouthWest Michigan in 2018 and 2019 and her song Safe Haven was a theme for the events.
