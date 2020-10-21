Stronger Together: NAVSO and Combined Arms Joining Forces

Introducing NAVSO as the Combined Arms Institute

ARLINGTON, VA, USA , October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Veteran-Serving Organizations (NAVSO), based in Arlington, Virginia, and Combined Arms, based in Houston, Texas, announced today they are joining forces. NAVSO’s programs, serving the nationwide military and veteran nonprofit community, will re-launch as the Combined Arms Institute, an expansive initiative within the Combined Arms portfolio.

NAVSO launched in early 2015 to maximize the impact of the veteran-serving community. Over its five-plus years, NAVSO has lived its trademarked mantra You Serve Them - We Serve You™ by providing fund development tools, professional and organizational development resources, cutting-edge human-centered design summits on topics ranging from veteran employment to disrupting the suicide prevention model, and highlighting the nation’s high-impact military community nonprofits (VSOs) through partnerships including the Military Influencer Conference and Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concerts. It’s now time for NAVSO to continue this mission -- Stronger Together -- aligned with one of the nation’s leading collective impact organizations at Combined Arms.

“Combined Arms personifies impactful service to veterans and their families, and is built from the ground up with growth and greater impact in mind,” said Tim Farrell, NAVSO President and CEO. “My duty to help the nation’s VSOs resource themselves and serve more effectively will be best served for the long term with this impactful partnership formalized moving forward, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Founded in 2015, Combined Arms is a dynamic, ever-evolving collaborative impact organization employing an innovative combination of technology and service delivery to disrupt the veteran transition experience. By providing a holistic online assessment that efficiently connects veterans to member organizations, Combined Arms is accelerating veteran transition in order to deliver maximum impact at the community level. Combined Arms has expanded from its Houston roots to serve thousands of veteran families across Texas and in select nationwide markets. Launching the NAVSO mission as the new Combined Arms Institute will accelerate Combined Arms’ nationwide impact on veterans, currently serving military members, and the nonprofits that serve them and their families.

“NAVSO has been an extraordinary partner to Combined Arms since our inception, and we’ve exchanged so many ideas spanning local areas, regional and statewide initiatives, and nationwide innovations,” said John Boerstler, CEO of Combined Arms. “I’m grateful to both organizations’ staff and boards of directors for crafting this solution and making us Stronger Together for the benefit of the military community and the nonprofits who serve them.”

NAVSO’s programs and services will remain for the near term on the NAVSO website at www.navso.org, with migration of these resources to the Combined Arms Institute site over the next few months. More information about the new Combined Arms Institute can be found at www.combinedarms.us/institute.



ABOUT COMBINED ARMS

Combined Arms is a nonprofit organization committed to unleashing the impact of veterans on the communities they return to. Through streamlined assessments and customized resources based on individual veteran needs, Combined Arms is simplifying and accelerating the connection point between veterans and resources. Combined Arms deploys a data-driven approach and a collaborative, connected model of service delivery so that veterans and the community are united after the uniform.

ABOUT NAVSO

Founded in 2015, NAVSO is a national network of organizations serving veterans and military families focused exclusively on building and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of individual VSOs across the nation, regardless of size, revenue, location, or specific VSO mission. In a country plagued by disjointed services that fail far too many veterans, NAVSO is a universal access point for VSOs to access and accelerate their mission through collaboration, best practices and professional development. In October 2020, NAVSO joined forces with Combined Arms to launch this national network under the name Combined Arms Institute.