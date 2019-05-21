A New Chief Executive Takes the Helm at NAVSO

NAVSO's new CEO Tim Farrell

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Veteran-Serving Organizations (NAVSO) Board announces Tim Farrell as its new Chief Executive Officer, after a nationwide search led by executive recruiters. NAVSO is a national military/veteran service nonprofit organization focused on transforming the veteran services marketplace to improve the lives of veterans and military families.

Tim will lead development and implementation of NAVSO’s strategy that will take the organization from its early-stage and founder-led roots into its next phase of growth and impact in the veteran-serving marketplace. NAVSO’s revenue growth since its inception in 2015 is 52% year over year with over 150 members across the nation.

“Tim came to us highly recommended and he brings vast nonprofit experience and a deep understanding of the veteran serving organization environment that will lead NAVSO into its next stage of growth,” says NAVSO Board Chairman William Ahmanson. “Tim’s commitment to NAVSO’s future, coupled with his broad and deep record of impact, is exactly why there was such an extensive search for NAVSO’s CEO. Tim assumes organizational leadership from Kelly Finn Störmer, who served with distinction as Interim CEO since January 2019, and remains with NAVSO as Chief Information Officer.”

“I’ve closely followed NAVSO since our founder Chris Ford’s initial launch, and I’m both grateful for and impressed by how NAVSO has transformed the veteran service marketplace to improve the lives of veterans and their families,” says Tim. “NAVSO made a substantial impact in its four-plus years under Chris and Kelly’s extraordinary leadership. I’m thrilled to join the team, and I look forward to partnering with our staff, board, members, partners and the wider veteran-serving community to multiply our impact meaningfully, so our current and future members can find funding faster and serve veterans and their families better.”

In addition to serving as NAVSO’s CEO, Tim sits on the City of San Antonio’s Veterans Affairs Commission and the World Affairs Council of San Antonio’s board of trustees, and he chairs the board of directors of Summer of Service (SOS) – San Antonio. Tim is also a Texas State Leader and one of the “Veterans for Smart Power” within the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Operation Homefront, and as the first Chief Operating Officer of the San Antonio Children’s Museum.

Tim is a retired U.S. Air Force officer, serving for more than 23 years and rising to the rank of Colonel. He’s a veteran of Operations DESERT SHIELD, DESERT STORM, IRAQI FREEDOM and NEW DAWN. He retired in September 2011 after his final deployment as the Commander of the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Group at Joint Base Balad, Iraq.

Find out more about Tim and the NAVSO team here: https://www.navso.org/about/staff

About NAVSO: NAVSO is exclusively focused on transforming the veteran services marketplace to improve the lives of veterans and military families. Since 2015, NAVSO has accomplished this mission by fostering innovation and delivering resources to those who serve this remarkable community, fund their support, study their needs or employ them. NAVSO offers educational programming, provides direct consultation, hosts summits, commissions research, shares democratized data resources, and facilitates the evaluation of meaningful services. Learn more at www.navso.org



