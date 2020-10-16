MDOT reminds drivers it is their responsibility to know their load and keep it secured

Contact:

Fast facts: - All drivers are required to know their load and apply for a permit for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. They also must keep the load secured. - A high-load hit occurred Oct. 14 at the Columbia Road bridge over northbound US-127 in Ingham County. - The hit caused significant damage to the bridge. No injuries were reported.

October 15, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds all drivers that they are responsible for knowing and securing their load. The minimal legal height of any bridge in Michigan is 13 feet, 6 inches, and any truck carrying loads higher than that requires a permit per state law. To obtain a load permit, the vehicle owner or driver is required to contact the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999. Doing so will allow the Permit Unit to work with the driver or company on planning a route that will avoid any bridges or structures too low for their load to safely pass under.

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, the Columbia Road bridge over northbound US-127 in Ingham County was struck by a high load, causing extensive damage to the structure. The bridge will remain closed over US-127 until the damage is fully assessed and repairs can be made. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

"Checking your load height is Trucking 101," said Helen Zeerip, owner of Teddy's Transport and a member of the State Transportation Commission, remarking on previous high-load bridge hits in Michigan. "I don't know if people get distracted or if they're too busy, but it's obviously very, very dangerous. It's dangerous for the driver, it's dangerous for those around them, and it's destructive to, obviously, the bridges that they hit."

Damage caused by a high-load hit on the Columbia Road bridge over northbound US-127 in Ingham County on Oct. 14, 2020. - MDOT Photo