- Utah's Employment Summary: September 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 16, 2020) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for September 2020 has contracted by an estimated 0.9% across the past 12 months, with 14,800 fewer jobs. Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,559,600. Utah’s August year-over job change has not been revised and remains at -1.6%.

September’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 5.0%, with approximately 82,800 Utahns unemployed. Utah’s August unemployment rate is unchanged at 4.1%. The national unemployment rate for September lowered from August’s 8.4% to 7.9%.

“Despite what the unemployment rate uptick may construe, Utah’s economic rebound continues,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Jobs continue working their way back across nearly all industry sectors; some faster than others. The unemployment rate rise, in part, reflects both people expiring their unemployment benefits and becoming aggressive in searching for a job. This increased job-search activity is reflected in the labor force participation rate, as it increased by more than a full percentage point over last month. More people are finding work and more people are looking for work.”

Utah’s September private sector employment recorded a year-over decline of -1.3%, an improvement above August’s revised -1.8% deficit. Four of 10 private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains in September. These are observed in Construction (7,500 jobs); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (6,900 jobs); Other Services (3,300 jobs); and Financial Activities (2,900 jobs). Six industry groups continue with year-over employment declines. These were most impactful in Leisure and Hospitality Services (-24,300 jobs); Education and Health Services (-5,200); and Professional and Business Services (-4,500 jobs).

* Additional analysis and tables at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/update/index.html

* County unemployment rates for September will be posted on or shortly after October 19, 2020, at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/update/une/season.pdf

* October employment information will be released at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household unemployment) surveys.

###