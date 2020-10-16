Pipe Replacement Project on Spruce Hollow Road in Point Township Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Northumberland County are advised Route 1037 (Spruce Hollow Road) will be closed between Route 1024 (Ridge Road) and Route 11 on Monday, October 19 in Point Township for a pipe replacement project.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace the pipe between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The project is expected to take just one day, weather permitting.

A detour using Ridge Road and Route 11 will be in place. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and should expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

