Rutland Barracks/Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 at approximately 10:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts 116 Main Street, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 15, 2020, at approximately 10:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police -Rutland barracks, responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Stewarts Shop located at 116 Main Street in West Rutland, VT. Upon meeting with store employees and reviewing video footage, it was learned that at approximately 9:57 PM, a lone white male subject approximately 5’05” tall and weighing approximately 200-230 lbs entered the store, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, camouflage baseball hat, grey pants, and a dark face covering/mask. The male subject brandished a knife and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the cash drawer. The clerk(s) opened the cash drawer and handed over a large sum of cash. The male subject exited the store and was last seen walking west on Business Route 4 (Main Street).

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico at the Rutland Barracks, 802-773-9101.

Detective Sergeant Henry J. Alberico

Vermont State Police- Rutland

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

(802)773-9101