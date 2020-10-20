Pan Taiwan provides one-stop solution to projects' customization and sourcing needs

We make your samples, design, and ideas real!” — Sam Lee, General Manager

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd. leads the way as a 360˚ service offering sourcing, customization, and reverse engineering. It is an innovative automotive, hardware, industrial safety equipment and health care company that offers successful solutions to solve OEM problems. Pan Taiwan is showcasing their single parts, ready-made goods, and custom-made products, at various automotive and industrial solution related maker events, including the upcoming Global NSC Virtual NSC Safety Congress & Expo in March 2021.

Pan Taiwan aims to be a key partner in providing customers with industrial safety equipment, auto parts, medical and homecare supplies, and OEM manufacturing services. The key to the company’s success is its ability to integrate manufacturing resources and develop based on customer’s requirements.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Total OEM/ODM solution provider

• Quality assurance: Certified ISO9001, ISO13485, D&B D-U-N-S, FDA, GMP, CE, ANSI, and NIOSH

• Made in Taiwan

"We help to make your designs and ideas into a reality," said Sam Lee, CEO of Pan Taiwan.

About Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Pan Taiwan is a reliable, sustaining, and growing company specializing in developing innovative industrial safety products, medical and homecare supplies, automotive parts and OEM manufacturing services. It is looking to transform the way customer samples are made into real products. For more information, please visit https://www.pantaiwan.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/pan-taiwan-enterprise-co-ltd

Website: https://www.pantaiwan.com.tw/

###

Media contact: Alston Chang

Email: alstonchang@pantaiwan.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-8226-5199#503