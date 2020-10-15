U.S. Department of Commerce to Invest $1.25 Million to Make Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Boost Business Growth at Ardmore Industrial Airpark

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.25million grant to the Ardmore Development Authority (ADA), to make water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark. The EDA grant, to be located near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with nearly $2 million in local funds and is expected to help create 1,525 jobs for the area. The EDA grant will help the Ardmore Industrial Airpark towards goals that were set during the Ardmore 2025 visioning process.

Mr. Joe Semsar, Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade, Performing the non-

Exclusive functions and Duties of the Under Secretary for International Trade, announced the Award of the Grant at a ceremony this morning at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark. His comments expanded those made by Secretary Ross, “The Trump Administration understands that reliable and modern infrastructure is essential to business development and success. This project will provide the vital, modern water infrastructure needed to spur trade-related business growth at Ardmore’s Industrial Airpark and the project’s location near an Opportunity Zone will drive further investment into the region.”

“EDA is pleased to support Ardmore’s strategy to maximize the use of its Industrial Airpark and Opportunity Zone,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “The project will allow Ardmore and the surrounding region to increase its access to international trade and help transform the area.”

Ardmore Mayor Doug Pfau, Jennifer Springer, Director of Business Development – Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and Nancy Sjulin, Chair of the ADA Board of Trustees recognized the importance of partnerships and thanked the EDA for its support. Mita Bates, President and CEO of the ADA noted, “This support from the EDA allows us to move forward with plans for the continued development of an Air Cargo & Logistics facility in Ardmore. The coordinated efforts of public and private partners with the support of both state and federal government assets will provide the base for additional growth and success.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southern Oklahoma Development Authority (SODA) which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.