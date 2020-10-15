Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,537 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on the North Scranton Expressway South Bound

Dunmore – Starting tonight, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from  6:00 PM until 6:00 AM, milling will take place in the south bound lanes over North Main Ave (heading into Scranton) and Court street.  The left lane will be closed then the right lane.

Both Lanes will be open to traffic Friday afternoon. Beginning Friday night at 11:30 PM, the left lane will be closed, followed by the right lane to place waterproof membrane into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon the contractor will begin paving and continue through Sunday evening.  The schedule may change due to weather conditions.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

You just read:

Lane Closure on the North Scranton Expressway South Bound

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.