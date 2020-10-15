Lane Closure on the North Scranton Expressway South Bound

Dunmore – Starting tonight, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM, milling will take place in the south bound lanes over North Main Ave (heading into Scranton) and Court street. The left lane will be closed then the right lane.

Both Lanes will be open to traffic Friday afternoon. Beginning Friday night at 11:30 PM, the left lane will be closed, followed by the right lane to place waterproof membrane into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon the contractor will begin paving and continue through Sunday evening. The schedule may change due to weather conditions.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4