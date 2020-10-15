Vermont State Police investigates report of possible gunshot near state lawmaker’s home

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

ENOSBURGH, Vermont (Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a report of a possible gunshot fired at or near a state lawmaker's home Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020, in Enosburgh.

 

State Rep. Felisha Leffler reported the incident at 12:45 p.m. Thursday and said she was awoken at about 5 a.m. by the sound of a gunshot. No injuries were reported.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division and Field Force Division are investigating the incident, assisted by the Capitol Police Department. At this point in the investigation, there is no additional evidence of a gunshot beyond the sound that was heard, such as obvious signs of damage to the residence.

 

Rep. Leffler reported that the incident occurred a day after she received a post card in the mail calling for her arrest. That post card was reported to Capitol Police, and further questions should be directed to that agency.

 

Anyone who has any information possibly related to this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

