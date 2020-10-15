COVID-19 Testing Event Added for Braxton County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) will host free COVID-19 testing at the National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 and from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available Friday in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required 304-267-5031

Cabell County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Harrison County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

Marshall County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required 304-258-1513

Nicholas County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WV National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Summersville, WV

Randolph County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wirt County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wyoming County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Christian Fellowship, Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Events will be held Saturday, October 17 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, and Wayne counties.

Berkeley County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mussleman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Doddridge County, October 17, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Kanawha County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street (use Reynolds St. entrance), Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marshall County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, October 17, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wayne County, October 17, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV