COVID-19 Testing Event Added for Braxton County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host free COVID-19 testing at the National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 and from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available Friday in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

  • Berkeley County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required 304-267-5031

  • Cabell County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

  • Doddridge County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

  • Hancock County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

  • Harrison County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

  • Marshall County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

  • Mingo County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

  • Morgan County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required 304-258-1513

  • Nicholas County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WV National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Summersville, WV

  • Randolph County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

  • Taylor County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

  • Upshur County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

  • Wirt County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

  • Wyoming County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Christian Fellowship, Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Events will be held Saturday, October 17 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, and Wayne counties.

  • Berkeley County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mussleman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

  • Doddridge County, October 17, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

  • Hampshire County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

  • Kanawha County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street (use Reynolds St. entrance), Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

  • Marshall County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

  • Morgan County, October 17, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

  • Wayne County, October 17, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

