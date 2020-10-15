Work zone gets busier in Cokato as crews mill-and-pave Hwy 12 (Oct. 15, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists who travel on Highway 12 through Cokato will encounter additional crews and equipment as resurfacing operations begin Friday, Oct. 16.

Motorists should expect changes throughout the day when traveling through the active work zone. Crews will shift traffic to either side of the road, as they mill and pave lane segments. Watch for road signs, workers, and equipment entering and exiting areas.

The intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue/Wright County Road 3 remains a four-way stop until the new signal system is activated.

When complete Oct. 30, the $3.8 million project will provide: a new asphalt road surface, includes turn lanes, shoulders and adjacent entrances; updated sidewalks and ramps; improved access to Broadway Avenue/Wright County Road 3 to better accommodate larger vehicle turns; updated underground city utilities; and added turn lanes to the Dassel-Cokato High School, west of Cokato.

For more information on the Highway 12 project in Cokato, visit mndot.gov/d3/cokato/ or contact Rob Abfalter, project manager, at robert.abfalter@state.mn.us or 320-223-6617.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org .

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

