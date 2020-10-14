California Supreme Court revives challenge to $1 toll increase at seven Bay Area bridges California

The California Supreme Court revived an anti-tax group’s challenge Wednesday to $1 toll increases at seven Bay Area bridges and put the case on hold while it considers a related dispute over garbage-collection fees in Oakland.
