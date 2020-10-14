Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,512 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court revives challenge to $1 toll increase at seven Bay Area bridges California

The California Supreme Court revived an anti-tax group’s challenge Wednesday to $1 toll increases at seven Bay Area bridges and put the case on hold while it considers a related dispute over garbage-collection fees in Oakland.

Oct 14, 2020

You just read:

California Supreme Court revives challenge to $1 toll increase at seven Bay Area bridges California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.