The justices return — and so do the relists

On Friday of last week, the [U.S.] Supreme Court granted review in five cases from the end-of-summer “long conference.” And then on Monday, the court relisted 17 long conference cases for consideration a second time at this week’s conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.