Judge Visits Hook Jr. High to Deliver California Civic Learning Award

The award was presented at a recent assembly by the Honorable Judge Jessica Lea Morgan, who serves as the High Desert Juvenile Justice Judge for the San Bernardino County Superior Court in Victorville. After presenting the award, Judge Morgan spoke about her duties as a juvenile court judge, fielding a wide range of questions from Hook students.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.