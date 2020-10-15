Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
10/15/2020 Update: Bridge Replacement Project on Route 2018 in Bradford County

10/15/2020 Update: The bridge carrying Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County is open to traffic. Construction continues with the removal of the temporary roadway and other miscellaneous work. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with caution in the work zone.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County. The bridge, which runs over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, is located on Route 2018 and Township Road T-460 (Boat Club Road), approximately .20 miles east of the intersection with Route 187 in Asylum Township.

The Contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, is scheduled to begin construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, May 11. Traffic will be single lane controlled with daylight flagging while the temporary roadway is being constructed.

Once the temporary roadway is completed, traffic will be controlled using single lane traffic in both directions on the temporary roadway.

The bridge replacement project includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite box beam bridge, new drainage, guide rail upgrades, paving and associated roadway approach work.

The work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing lanes, stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

