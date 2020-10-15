Canal Road bridge closed over I-496 for deck work starting Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAYS: I-496 Canal Road

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

PROJECT: The Canal Road bridge over I-496 will be closed for deck work. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the bridge for the duration of this work. Traffic will be detoured via Mt. Hope Road, Creyts Road and St. Joseph Highway. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Rebuilding Michigan logo