Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,500 in the last 365 days.

Spiders will be focus of Oct. 20 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Spiders are creatures that many people don’t like to see, but it’s a good thing we have them.

People wanting to learn more about the benefits of spiders can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Spooky Spiders.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174616

Missouri is home to somewhere around 480 species of spiders. It’s estimated approximately 11,000 spiders can be found in a typical acre of Missouri forest habitat and more than two million are in a typical acre of Missouri grassland habitat. Though many people have a high level of spider fright, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will explain how the numbers listed above shouldn’t have people reaching for the nearest can of insecticide or a rolled-up newspaper. Instead – people should be thankful that many spiders are sharing the landscape with us. Spiders often consume at least one insect per day. Think about the bug problems we would have if there were not an abundance of spiders around us helping to control insect populations.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Spiders will be focus of Oct. 20 MDC virtual program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.