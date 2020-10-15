Five Apply for 16th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants for the circuit court judge vacancy in the 16th judicial district, which includes Rutherford and Cannon counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable David M. Bragg, effective January 1, 2021.

The applicants are:

Joshua T. Crain

Trevor H. Lynch

John G. Mitchell III

Gingeree Smith

James A. Turner

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on Thursday, November 12 at 9 a.m. CST. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. Interested individuals may also watch the livestream in the Jury Assembly Room of the Rutherford County Judicial Center located at 116 W. Lytle Street, Room 101, Murfreesboro.

The meeting will include a public hearing. Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conference to verbally address the Commission to express their objection or support concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday, October 29, 2020 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Completed applications of all the candidates can be found on TNCourts.gov.