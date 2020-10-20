MTM Technologies Awarded Cisco Customer Experience Specialization; Introduces Customer Success Practice

MTM Technologies Launches Customer Success Practice MTM Technologies Logo

Disruptive Technology Solution Provider Recognized for Significant Customer Success Milestone

MTM Technologies launched our Customer Success Practice to help clients be successful with the technology solutions they purchase. We are committed to supporting them well after the close of a sale.” — Marcus Holloway

PURCHASE, NY, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The greatest performance indicator for a company that provides client support is customer success. When a customer achieves its business outcomes it reflects the dedication, professionalism, and knowledge of the partner they have selected. Nowhere is this more apparent than with today’s technology solution providers who compete not only with one another, but with a growing number of cloud-based, self-service technology options. MTM Technologies, a strong believer in this customer success philosophy, today announced it has been awarded the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization. In addition, the company has launched its Customer Success Practice to continue delivering the highest level of customer support, satisfaction, and experience to its clients across many industries. Download an overview about the MTM Technologies Customer Success Practice at https://go.mtm.com/CSPO.

“There is an unfortunate perception in the technology world that the increasing use of so-called cloud-based, self-service technology has actually resulted in a lack of support. MTM Technologies launched our Customer Success Practice to help our customers be successful with the technology solutions they purchase, and we are committed to supporting them well after the close of a sale,” says Marcus Holloway, MTM Technologies President and CEO. “This recognition by Cisco validates our belief that improving customer support, satisfaction, and experience is the only way to help clients achieve their business objectives.”

Cisco’s Customer Experience Specialization is awarded to those solution providers that have developed a customer success practice with the right people, tools, and methodology to best support their customers throughout the technology lifecycle. MTM has met all the requirements, including employing at least two Cisco-certified Customer Success Managers (CSMs), who are tasked with owning the success criteria for each customer engagement and ensuring that their technology investments realize their stated business outcomes.

MTM Technologies Customer Success Practice

MTM provides clients with a dedicated Customer Success Manager to help them, step by step, obtain the resources they need to achieve their business goals. We appreciate that our clients are committing their resources and budget when selecting us to deliver their technology solutions and it is the goal of our Customer Success Practice to support our mutual partnership and success.

We monitor and measure our success on our ability to deliver tangible impact to your business. We project success with shared accountability focused on providing benefits to your organization, including:

• Reduced time to value

• Increased ROI

• Support of business vision

About MTM Technologies

MTM Technologies is a disruption solution and managed services provider with more than 30 years of experience giving clients nationwide the tools to become market disruptors in their fields. As companies transition from traditional IT infrastructures to fully digitized environments, MTM Technologies helps them achieve peak functionality at predictable and controlled costs. A thought leader in virtualization, cloud, data center infrastructure, and mobility, MTM has deep relationships with IT partners like Cisco, Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix, IGEL, NetApp, Ivanti, Pure, and HPE. Operating from 11 strategic hub cities across the United States, MTM manages 12,000+ devices and has deployed over $3 billion of IT infrastructure nationwide. To learn more, visit the MTM Technologies website at https://mtm.com.

