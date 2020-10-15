Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Restriction in Place as Bank Restoration Continues in Mifflin County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists that traffic restrictions are in place as a stream bank restoration project continues on Route 103 in Granville Township, Mifflin County.

The work zone is located approximately one mile south of Juniata Terrace and continues for roughly half a mile. With the southbound lane (heading toward Newton Hamilton) closed, temporary traffic signals are enforcing an alternating traffic pattern through the area. Drivers are also reminded that the open, northbound lane has a 10-foot width restriction.

Overall work involves excavation of the southbound lane, installation of erosion and sedimentation controls, backfilling, paving, installation of guiderail, and miscellaneous construction.

All work will be completed by PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance. PennDOT anticipates completing the work and reopening the southbound lane to traffic in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. That plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

