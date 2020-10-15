U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) Reduced to Single Lane Beginning Next Week for Shoulder Cutting in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Copeland School Road and Bradford Avenue in East Bradford Township and West Chester Borough, Chester County, on Friday, October 23, and Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for shoulder cutting by Chester County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work area. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #