St. Albans Barracks // Fairfield Pond Assist to Hunters

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

&

VT FISH AND WILDLIFE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204530 & 20FW06965

TROOPERS: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Tpr. Seth Boudreau / Tpr. Dylan LaMere

WARDEN: Warden Dustin Snyder                            

            

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 @ approximately 11:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Pond, Fairfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time State Troopers and a Vermont Fish and a Wildlife Game Warden responded to Fairfield Pond in Fairfield to assist two duck hunters who had called for help after becoming stranded in Fairfield Pond in their hunting kayak due to high winds. VSP personnel were able to spot the hunters and maintained visual contact with them while Warden Snyder approached them in a kayak. Warden Snyder was able to safely escort the hunters back to shore without incident.

 

