St. Albans Barracks // Fairfield Pond Assist to Hunters
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
&
VT FISH AND WILDLIFE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204530 & 20FW06965
TROOPERS: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Tpr. Seth Boudreau / Tpr. Dylan LaMere
WARDEN: Warden Dustin Snyder
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 @ approximately 11:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Pond, Fairfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time State Troopers and a Vermont Fish and a Wildlife Game Warden responded to Fairfield Pond in Fairfield to assist two duck hunters who had called for help after becoming stranded in Fairfield Pond in their hunting kayak due to high winds. VSP personnel were able to spot the hunters and maintained visual contact with them while Warden Snyder approached them in a kayak. Warden Snyder was able to safely escort the hunters back to shore without incident.