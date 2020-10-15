UND’s Faculty Lecture Series begins Oct. 21 with 'Modern American Policing'

UND’s annual Faculty Lecture Series begins Wednesday, Oct. 21, with “Modern American Policing: Past, Present, and a Roadmap for the Future,” by Steven R. Morrison, associate professor of law. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the UND Chester Fritz Auditorium and will also be live streamed.

This lecture is free and open to the public and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Free parking is available at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

About the topic:

Modern American policing is at a crossroads. At only approximately 160 years old, modern policing is a very new institution. Through his lecture, Morrison will delve into the history, evolution and current reality of modern American policing, including debates for reform or retrenchment that have arisen in the Black Lives Matter era, and mass media’s role at this time.

About Steven R. Morrison:

Steven R. Morrison is an associate professor at the University of North Dakota School of Law. He teaches and writes in the areas of criminal law, criminal procedure, post-conviction remedies, white collar crime, and constitutional law. He is also a practicing criminal defense attorney and is on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Professor Morrison’s scholarship has tackled substantive criminal law issues, including the criminalization of false statements and conspiracies, and the usefulness of sex offender registries. He has also published articles on the 5th Amendment Miranda right, the 4th Amendment, and the 1st Amendment.

Professor Morrison is also an active member of the Grand Forks community, where he volunteers his time for the Special Olympics and as a firefighter/EMT for the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department.

About the Faculty Lecture Series:

The Chester Fritz Distinguished Professors Committee selects speakers, plans and schedules the Faculty Lecture Series. Funding for the UND Faculty Lecture Series is provided by the Offices of the President and the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.