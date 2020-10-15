Horry County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Oct. 15, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Corbin Anderson Fentress, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, and the Roanoke (VA) County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Fentress. Investigators state Fentress distributed child sexual abuse material.

Fentress was arrested on October 13, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.