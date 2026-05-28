Attorney General Alan Wilson, President Trump secure major win for election integrity

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that a federal judge in the D.C. District Court has declined to halt President Trump’s executive order that strengthens federal election integrity. The State of South Carolina intervened in that lawsuit to defend the executive order, and the Court agreed with the State’s arguments.

On March 31, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order No. 14399 to assist the states in guarding their elections.

“I was proud to stand with President Trump in securing our elections,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “The strength of our republic is dependent on the confidence that American citizens have in secure and fair elections.”

The executive order aims to enhance security through two main initiatives. It mandates federal agencies to compile a “State Citizenship List” for state election officials, and it instructs the U.S. Postal Service to develop rules for mail-in and absentee ballots.

“As we are in the midst of midterm elections, it is vital that South Carolinians trust the election process,” Attorney General Wilson said. “As Attorney General, I have fought alongside President Trump every step of the way to secure the voting booth.”

You can read the full order here.