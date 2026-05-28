Mount Pleasant man charged with producing Child Sexual Abuse Material*

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy Scott, 58, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., on eight charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Summerville Police Department, and Charleston Police Department, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Scott. Investigators state Scott produced child sexual abuse material.

Scott was arrested on May 27, 2026. He is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.