- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (October 4 - 10)

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 15, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,658 for the week of October 4-10, 2020, with a total of $14,000,748 of benefits paid. There were 37,571 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 10/04 to 10/10 2,744 713 1,201 Week Prior (09/27 to 10/03) 2,605 5.3% 739 -3.5% 1,230 -2.4% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 10/04 to 10/10 25,458 3,747 8,366 Week Prior (09/27 to 10/03) 27,771 -8.3% 4,204 -10.9% 8,414 -.6% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to October 10, 2020 Current Week (10/04 - 10/10) Previous Week (09/27 - 10/03) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,658 4,574 1,131 248,127 49,056 22,772 Continued Claims 37,571 40,390 8,856 $525,378,116 $59,661,222 $44,403,347 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $849,252,967 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired September 5, 2020) $73,880,700

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 3, 2020, was 3,614. A total of 19,793 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“In spite of a persistent high volume of new claims, we have seen an overall decrease in continued claims for 23 consecutive weeks in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment program has provided much needed support, we continue to encourage active participation in the labor force as opportunities prevail in Utah’s economy and the unemployment benefit remains time-limited.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

