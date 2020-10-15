Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Oct. 15, 2020

Area Legislators Present Flags to Joplin Bungalow Residents

I am always impressed with our community’s forward thinking and kindness, and a perfect example of these attributes is the Joplin Bungalow collaboration between the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, HUD and the City of Joplin. These grant-funded bungalows provide low-cost, furnished housing to senior citizens and homeless veterans, and I was honored to join two of my colleagues from the Missouri House of Representatives and present U.S. flags that had previously flown over the State Capitol to each resident.

Honored by Department of Defense

Last week, I received notification from the Department of Defense that I was a selected for a 2020 Certificate of Appreciation for legislation I sponsored that benefited Missouri military members and their families and my “dedicated effort toward improving their quality of life.” One of the reasons I ran for office was to improve conditions for all Missourians, and it is such an honor to pass policies that reduce barriers and broaden opportunities for everyone, especially our men and women in uniform.

Local Libraries Receive Funding to Expand Broadband Internet

One of the effects of COVID-19 is the increased need for quality, high-speed internet to accommodate the growing demands for telehealth services and distance learning. The governor recently allocated $870,000 of Missouri’s CARES ACT funding to 39 libraries, including four in our district: Dade County Library, Lockwood Public Library, Joplin Public Library and Neosho-Newton County Library. The funds will be used to enhance internet capabilities, establish hotspot lending programs and allow patrons to checkout laptops with built-in Wi-Fi.

Pretty in Pink

Missouri’s Capitol dome and the Governor’s Mansion were lit in bright pink last weekend to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those who lost their battle, continue to fight or have survived the potentially fatal disease.

CLAIM Volunteers on Deck for Medicare Open Enrollment

It’s that time of year again! The open enrollment period for Medicare, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, offers an opportunity for eligible recipients to review and change their Part D or Medicare Advantage Plans. Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, CLAIM, has over 200 certified counselors ready to answer enrollment questions and provide free advice on the different plans and options. Dial 800-390-3330 to schedule an appointment.

Deadline to Apply for Absentee or Mail-in Ballots is Oct. 21

Voters have until Oct. 21 at 5:00 p.m. to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot from their local election authority. Click here to learn about all of the voting options to make your voice heard on Nov. 3.