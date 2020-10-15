CLE Commission Sanctions 298 Attorneys for Noncompliance

The Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Continuing Legal Education issued sanctions for 298 attorneys who failed to comply with their CLE requirements.

Of these, 62 were sanctioned and suspended from the practice of law.

Three attorneys were suspended from law practice for failure to complete New Lawyers Training, the CLE requirement for attorneys’ initial CLE compliance period.

Attorneys who are suspended for CLE noncompliance can be reinstated to the practice of law by completing all required CLE hours, paying any monetary sanction, and filing an application for reinstatement to the practice of law

Due to the pandemic, the commission doubled the amount of time attorneys were given to complete the required amount of hours during what is called the “late compliance period.”

Normally, attorneys have 90 days to make up late hours. This time, the requirement was relaxed to 180 days to complete deficient hours. Further, attorneys were permitted to do all outstanding CLE hours via “self-study” online.

Ohio’s attorneys are split into two groups according to the initial of their surnames, with one group required to earn the requisite hours by the end of every even-numbered year and the other required to earn the requisite hours by the end of every odd-numbered year.

Created by Rule X for the Government of the Bar, the commission administers the CLE requirements imposed on attorneys and judges according to that rule and Rule IV for the Government of the Judiciary. The Commission also accredits programs and activities that satisfy Ohio’s mandatory CLE requirements.

View a complete listing of the sanctioned attorneys.