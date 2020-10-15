10-15-2020 The West Virginia Lottery’s The 35th Birthday Drawing Rules

The West Virginia Lottery’s The 35th Birthday Drawing

1. HOW TO ENTER: Contestants of the Prize Right and winners of the 35th Throwback contest via Facebook are automatically entered for The 35th Birthday Drawing. 2. ENTRIES: Players enter and agree to the rules by participating in varied contests via the West Virginia Lottery’s Facebook page beginning August 22 and running through the end of December. The Prize is Right live show proxy contestants were selected via weekly contests, which included but is not limited to submitting themed recipes and pictures. The 35th Throwback contest allows participants to enter throwback contest(s) weekly . Only one entry per player is accepted each week for the throwback, and winners of the previous The Prize is Right game shows become ineligible for future game show entries.

Contest Date The West Virginia State Fair Memories August 22, 2020 September Football September 15th, 2020 October Spooky Fun October 15th, 2020 November Thankful November 19th, 2020 December Holiday December 17th, 2020 Throwback #1 November 10, 2020 Throwback #2 November 17th, 2020 Throwback #3 November 24th, 2020 Throwback #4 December 1st, 2020 Throwback #5 December 8th, 2020 Throwback #6 December 15th, 2020 Throwback #7 December 22nd, 2020 Throwback #8 December 29th, 2020 Throwback #9 January 5th, 2021

3. PRIZES: Ten (10) winners and ten (10) alternates will be selected from all contestant winners listed above and ten (10) thirty five hundred ($3,500.00) prizes shall be awarded. An individual may not be selected more than one time. The winners will be announced live Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. 4. All qualifying contestants will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. 5. ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Tuesday, January 5th, 20121. All entries will be placed in a sealed envelope and a random drawing will take place on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 to pick the ten (10) winners. Winners will be announced via Facebook Live Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. 6. PRIZE FULFILLMENT: The ten (10) winners will be contacted via private messaging on their Facebook™ account that was used to enter the contest. Winners have until 9:00 AM the following day to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided Winner must respond with claimant information within ten (10) business days or prize(s) may be forfeited. Should an alternate be selected, the West Virginia Lottery shall make contact by telephone and/or email and that alternate shall have forty-eight (48) hours to respond. In the event the alternate cannot be reached, this process shall be repeated until the prize is awarded. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect. 7. ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate. 8. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry. 9. PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address. 10. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302. This event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner. 11. No purchase necessary to enter or to win. By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.

IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:

1. I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.

2. I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.

3. I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.