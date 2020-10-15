New Haven Barracks/ DUI #4/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/14/20, 2228 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Rd & Stage Rd, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: DUI #4, DLS

ACCUSED: Peter Leclair

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/20 at approximately 2228 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Greenbush Road near Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Peter Leclair (55) of Charlotte, VT. Leclair had a criminally suspended license.

While speaking with Leclair, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Leclair was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #4 and DLS. Leclair was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Leclair was later released to the Grace House detox center in Rutland with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.