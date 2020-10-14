Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WESTBOUND I-90 LANE CLOSURE AT EXIT 402

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, October 13, 2020  Contact:  Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As part of the new Veteran’s Parkway construction, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will be placing a lane closure in the westbound driving lane at Exit 402 on I-90 in Sioux Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 14. 

The lane closure will be in place to allow the contractor to construct a concrete barrier curb and gutter in front of the retaining wall. 

Work requiring the lane closure is expected to be complete by Oct. 28.     

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota. 

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.     

- 30 -

