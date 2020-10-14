Fire Investigation/ Arrest on warrant for Arson

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident: Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 19A303393

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz -Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd - Division of

Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: October 14, 2020 @ approximately 10:00AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation of an occupied home, Arson

Owners of Property/house: Hugo and Cynthia Liepmann

Arson Suspect: Tyler Durfee DOB: 09/12/89

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2019 members of the Dept. of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) responded to 16 Garand Hill Road in the Town of Middlesex. One of the homeowners had discovered a fire in her garage in a secluded storage area. After putting the fire out by herself, she called the Montpelier Fire Department to report the incident. After a very lengthy investigation including search warrants, non-testimonial orders for DNA and fingerprints, several interviews, and an arrangement for a polygraph, which the suspect failed to appear for, an arrest warrant for Tyler Durfee was granted. The $5000 arrest warrant was for the charges of First Degree Arson, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, and Setting Fires. Durfee was located in the Town of Northfield this morning, October 14, 2020 and arrested by Northfield Police Officer K. Tucker. Durfee was taken to Washington County Criminal Court in Barre City where he appeared before a judge. The outcome of his appearance today is not yet known at the time of this press release. The arson investigation involved the assistance of several officers from the Montpelier Police Department, Barre City Police Department, Troopers from Middlesex Barracks, and the Northfield Police Department. Although the damage to the house was minimal, had the homeowner not discovered the fire in its initial stages, the damages would have been far worse.

Attached is the photograph which led to the identification of Tyler Durfee and his presence just prior to and after the fire.

Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz

Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, A-Troop West

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

todd.ambroz@vermont.gov