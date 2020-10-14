I-79 Neville Island Bridge Inspection Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Neville and Robinson townships, and Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, October 15 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Neville Island Bridge in both directions on I-79 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Work will not occur in both directions simultaneously. All ramps and at least one lane on the bridge will remain open while work is occurring.

Additionally, single-lane closures will occur on Route 65 in each direction under the Neville Island Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, October 15-16.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

