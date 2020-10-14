Salina Clean Slate Virtual Event - October 12 - 30

Located in the Salina, Kansas area or have a Saline County or City of Salina case that you need erased from your record?

This project is for you!

This expungement event will be accepting applications October 12 - 30, 2020.

SPREAD THE WORD!

We will be screening individuals for expungement/record clearing eligibility and then assisting them with that expungement.

Note: There are court filing fees associated with expungement and not every case qualifies for expungement.

We'll be accepting applications October 12th through October 30th online at www.kansaslegalservices.org or by phone 1-800-723-6953 (be sure to mention Salina Clean Slate!).

This project is funded through the Kansas Bar Foundation and is a partnership between the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services.

Contact Christy Campbell at campbellc@klsinc.org or 316-290-8230 for more information.

Check out the live event held on October 12 for Clean Slate Salina https://youtu.be/HGp6TMlJ2mg