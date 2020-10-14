Salina Clean Slate Virtual Event - October 12 - 30
Located in the Salina, Kansas area or have a Saline County or City of Salina case that you need erased from your record?
This project is for you!
This expungement event will be accepting applications October 12 - 30, 2020.
SPREAD THE WORD!
We will be screening individuals for expungement/record clearing eligibility and then assisting them with that expungement.
Note: There are court filing fees associated with expungement and not every case qualifies for expungement.
We'll be accepting applications October 12th through October 30th online at www.kansaslegalservices.org or by phone 1-800-723-6953 (be sure to mention Salina Clean Slate!).
This project is funded through the Kansas Bar Foundation and is a partnership between the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services.
Contact Christy Campbell at campbellc@klsinc.org or 316-290-8230 for more information.