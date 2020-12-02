Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to be the Go-To Lawyer for the Best Possible Compensation for a Taconite Miner in Minnesota

"People in Minnesota with mesothelioma deserve honesty-rather than a song and dance. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to lawyer for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota-especially if they are a taconite miner in the Minnesota Mesabi Iron Range. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades. If a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family would call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 they will discover a passionate lawyer who knows Minnesota and the Iron Range area of Minnesota.

The group says, "We do not want a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family playing lawyer roulette when it comes to their compensation-which might exceed a million dollars. Instead of giving a person with mesothelioma a 'free' booklet, guide, kit, calculator, or Ouija board-Attorney Erik Karst will be able to answer specific questions about mesothelioma compensation and how the compensation process works. People in Minnesota with mesothelioma deserve honesty-rather than a song and dance. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family members are welcome to call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma