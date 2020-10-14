Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Council Sets Date for Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy Hearing

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will hold its hearing to fill a vacancy in the Court of Criminal Appeals Middle Section on Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27, beginning at 9 a.m. CDT. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council will hold this hearing virtually via video conference. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

The opening in the Middle Section was created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas T. Woodall.  Eleven candidates have applied for the opening. The applicants are: 

Interested individuals may also attend the virtual hearing in the Middle Section at the Administrative Office of the Courts located at 511 Union Street, Suite 600, Nashville 37219 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. All visitors who want to attend the virtual hearing at the Administrative Office of the Courts must check-in with Nashville City Center building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, and follow all building-mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

 

Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Council to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.govor by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, October 12, 2020 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

