AGO Response to Guilty Verdict

The Attorney General’s Office is pleased with the determination of the jury in today’s decision. At this time, we want to thank the participating law enforcement agencies for their thorough investigation, professionalism, and ongoing support: FBI, Lincoln Police Department, Saline County Sheriff, Saline County Attorney, Clay County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol. We once again offer our sympathy to the Loofe family with our hope the justice system provides some measure of condolement to them for their loss of their daughter Sydney.

