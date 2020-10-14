Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,537 in the last 365 days.

Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory - Workforce Committee Meeting with Guest Presenters

Presentations by: Joe Macbeth, Executive Director for the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) and Amy Hewitt, Ph.D., Director of the Institute on Community Integration (ICI) at the University of Minnesota, two of the country’s leading experts on the frontline workforce in human services.  All members of the Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory are encouraged to attend.  

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 828-552-4129   United States, Asheville (Toll)

 

You just read:

Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory - Workforce Committee Meeting with Guest Presenters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.