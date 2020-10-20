GPost reveals a new future in emergency preparedness and national messaging for the Haitian people
GPost, a patented and global intelligent messaging platform, has completed a countrywide intelligent communications platform in Haiti.
GPost is providing a cutting edge communication app to the Haitian people. It’s a dynamic technology that can provide digital mailboxes as well as supplement emergency alerts during impactful events.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPost allows Haitian citizens with a cell phone or computer to stay connected with each other and agencies responsible for their safety during emergencies or other impactful events. GPost brings revolutionary geotargeting technology to Haiti, giving Haitian citizens a way to get important information about impactful events based on where they are. A global technology, GPost is being utilized in several countries such as the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands, with many more coming online by the end of 2020.
— Paul Sambanis, P.h.D - Adjunct Professor University of Illinois Chicago
Haiti is in the path of countless impactful events, such as hurricanes and earthquakes. The country is reeling from other challenges as Haitians migrate to more congested areas like Port Au Prince.
"My heart is embedded in Haiti," says Tracy Allan, CEO of GPost COrporation America. "I spent many months in Haiti shortly after the 2010 earthquake and witnessed a massive shortfall of information. One of my key goals with GPost has always been to empower the Haitian people with information." Allan continues, "Just as the printing press gave voice to the people, GPost can bring communities together using modern technology".
According to Human Rights Watch (https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2020/country-chapters/haiti#), many other factors face the Haitian people, such as:
Displacement
Rights to Health, Water, and Food
Criminal Justice System
Illiteracy and Barriers to Education
Abuses by Security Forces
Accountability for Past Abuses
Women's and Girls' Rights
Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
Deportation and Statelessness for Dominicans of Haitian Descent
Mining and Access to Information
Key International Actors
Many of these can be mitigated with good community messaging and management. GPost gives communities a tool to crowdsource their own human experience while maintaining a closed-loop communications platform for community leaders to report on issues in real-time. The AREA ALERT function can alert communities of dangers, or internal needs, immediately giving residents a hand up in managing crises quickly.
"GPost is providing a cutting edge communication app to the Haitian people," says Dr. Paul Sambanis Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Emergency Management and Continuity Planning Program in the Division of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at University of Illinois Chicago's School of Public Health It’s a dynamic technology that can provide digital mailboxes as well as supplement emergency alerts during impactful events. We believe this will help Haiti significantly, and potentially bring new sources of revenue.
Bringing the community together during crises empowers people to self solve issues that otherwise may result in anger or rising concern against community leaders. GPost solves the messaging problem with a free, secure, and easy-to-use app available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
A user can sign up for a private account using a default location in place of a standard address. This is a vital capability of GPost as many Haitians do not have a standardized address. GPost assigns a random user name to each user, adding additional privacy as the user's name is not attached to any public-facing information. GPost also employs military-grade end to end encryption providing a secure closed-loop communications system.
As domestic violence and sexual assault gain ground worldwide due to COVID, GPost has proven a valuable tool for victims who need to activate or mobilize help during these situations. With one touch of the PANIC BUTTON, potential victims can alert neighbors, friends, family, and emergency contacts of possible attacks or assaults.
The Haitian postal and voting services may benefit from the GPost technology also. GPost is the newest evolution of the postal system, allowing users to set up a secured digital mailbox. This allows for a redundant emergency alert system (push system rather than pull) when the phone network goes down but also allows people to receive bills, make and schedule payments, secure storage of documents, and accredited users to vote for elections or other governmental requirements.
GPost is translating the app into all commonly used languages in Haiti, including French, Haitian Creole, and Spanish for use near the Dominican Republic border.
GPost is a globally patented, intelligent messaging platform designed to activate more intentional responses and enhancing security by connecting relevant people during a potential crisis based on geography, groups, or emergency contacts. GPost provides more direct and essential connections between us, our loved ones, and agencies with information about events that directly affect our lives. GPost solves most problems associated with current messaging technology, empowering agencies charged with distributing important information and sending relevant alerts to the area directly affected by the event. So, if you or your loved ones are in the affected area, you are notified immediately. All while maintaining the most effective closed-loop communication available to you and your group. Please visit http://gpost.com for more information.
