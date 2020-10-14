MDC invites women to free Oct. 24 handgun basics course

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer four separate classes during a one-day clinic for women demonstrating the fundamentals of handgun ownership on Oct. 24, from 8 - 9:30 a.m., from 10 - 11:30 a.m., from 1 - 2:30 p.m., and from 3 - 4:30 p.m. at Big Piney Sportsman Club in Houston.

“Women’s handgun shooting is one of, if not, the fastest growing shooting sports,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Travis Mills. “These clinics will be a fun, safe and low-pressure instruction of learning and shooting handguns.”

Register for Oct. 24, from 8 - 9:30 a.m. here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174351

Register for Oct. 24, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174352

Register for Oct. 24, from 1 - 2:30 p.m. here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174353

Register for Oct. 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174354

This event is for women age 16 and older. Spots are limited; registration is required by Oct. 23. Participants will practice shooting at paper targets following a lecture session.

A waiting list will be made available for courses that are full.

Mills will cover topics including handgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals of semi-auto and revolver handguns, and safe storage. Participants may bring their own personal handgun if they provide the ammunition (and if different caliber than .22 or 9mm). The gun also must be unloaded and in a case. All equipment will be furnished (guns, ammo, targets, eye and ear protection).

Wear clothing appropriate for being on an active shooting range; no open-toed shoes. Social distancing will be required. Participants are reminded to follow other current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others you may encounter.

Participants will be contacted by email prior to the event. More information about this event can be obtained by emailing Travis Mills at William.Mills@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

Big Piney Sportsman Club is located at 18012 HWY B in Houston.