MDC and partners to host birding and habitat walk June 14 in Williamsburg

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and MU Extension invite the public to a free birding and habitat walk at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) June 14. This event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., and the walk portion will consist of a 1.5 mile walk on a trail.

Participants of this program will learn about birds and the habitats they use including prairies, woodlands, and forests while on a walk around the CA. This guided walk will be hosted by habitat experts, and participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. Following the walk, drinks and snacks will be provided. Additional information related to habitat management will also be available.

Register at Birding and Habitat Walk | MU Extension. For more information about this event, contact Billy McCaslin at mccaslinw@missouri.edu or by phone at (636) 456-3444. Prairie Fork CA is located at 4502 State Road D in Williamsburg.