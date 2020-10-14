Department of Revenue to Offer Free Monthly Tax Webinars

NASHVILLE - Starting in October 2020, the Department of Revenue will offer free monthly tax webinars to the public.

These live virtual events will offer tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others with an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the links provided below. The recorded sessions will also be available on the department’s website.

October’s tax webinars focus on franchise and excise tax. The webinars are offered in two parts:

October 20, 2020, 9 am CT : Franchise & Excise Tax: FONCE, Obligated Member: Sign up to participate here.

: Franchise & Excise Tax: FONCE, Obligated Member: Sign up to participate here. October 27, 2020, 9 am CT: Franchise & Excise Tax: Most Common F&E Exemptions: Farming/Personal Residence, Affordable Housing, Venture Capital, Diversified Investments. Sign up to participate here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.