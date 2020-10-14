Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203332
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1752hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 978 Harlow Road, Royalton
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Andrew Lohmann
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/12/2020 while conducting an arrest warrant investigation, Andrew Lohmann
was identified and found to wanted by authorities in New Hampshire for a
probation violation. Lohmann was taken into custody and transported to the
Royalton Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Matthew Chin
Trooper
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT 107
Royalton, Vermont
Dispatch: 802 234 9933