Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203332

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1752hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 978 Harlow Road, Royalton

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Andrew Lohmann

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/12/2020 while conducting an arrest warrant investigation, Andrew Lohmann

was identified and found to wanted by authorities in New Hampshire for a

probation violation. Lohmann was taken into custody and transported to the

Royalton Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Matthew Chin

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933