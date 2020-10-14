Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant - Failure to Appear
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1743 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 978 Harlow Road, Royalton
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant - Failure to Appear
ACCUSED: April Arnold
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/12/2020 while conducting an arrest warrant investigation, April Arnold was
identified and found to wanted by the Windsor Superior Court for a failure to
appear at a court proceeding. Arnold was taken into custody and transported to
the Royalton Barracks for processing and was released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 0800
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Matthew Chin
Trooper
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT 107
Royalton, Vermont
Dispatch: 802 234 9933