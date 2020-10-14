Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant - Failure to Appear

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 @ 1743 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 978 Harlow Road, Royalton

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant - Failure to Appear

ACCUSED: April Arnold

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/12/2020 while conducting an arrest warrant investigation, April Arnold was

identified and found to wanted by the Windsor Superior Court for a failure to

appear at a court proceeding. Arnold was taken into custody and transported to

the Royalton Barracks for processing and was released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 0800

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Matthew Chin

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933