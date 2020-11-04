CBD Emporium Appoints Paul Steinberg President of New Franchise Group

Paul Steinberg named President of the new CBD Emporium Franchise Group CBD Emporium Call CBD Emporium Today for Franchise Opportunities

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, a privately-held company and national retailer of premium CBD brands, today announced Paul Steinberg as President of the recently announced CBD Emporium Franchise Group. Steinberg joined CBD Emporium’s parent company as COO in December of 2019. With the launch of the Franchise Group, he has been tapped to take a leadership role as its President.

CBD Emporium is one of the fastest-growing companies in the CBD specialty retail industry. The company now showcases 25 U.S. locations and a fast expanding web presence all established in just two years. The launch of the CBD Emporium Franchise Group offers entrepreneurs and hemp industry stakeholders the ability to purchase a franchise thereby investing in a turnkey business model.

Steinberg brings more than 30 years in operational development experience and an enduring career focused on sustainable growth strategies at premier international biotech corporations.

“Paul is an essential part of our executive team and we are thrilled to have him in this position and to lead the increase of our market share as head of our franchise group,” stated John Flanders, President & CEO at CBD Emporium.

The initial franchise investment gives business owners access to CBD Emporium’s highly supported model. This includes a growing selection of the best products the industry has to offer; compliance support; superior initial and on-going training; comprehensive standard operating procedures; and access to the company’s sales and marketing programs.

“It is a fast-growing and highly competitive market, innovation within our business is fundamental to our success. I am excited to expand our customer-first approach and trusted retail model. Selling CBD Emporium franchises, and supporting the ownership opportunity of a CBD Emporium Franchise store by our franchisees, is an exciting development in our company.” said Steinberg.



For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit http://franchise.cbdemporium.com.



About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit http://www.cbdmporium.com.

Media Contacts:

Media Relations Dept.

info@cbdemporium.com

602-773-6683